"I’m undefeated" - WWE Superstar questions the legitimacy of Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania match

Pat McAfee isn't counting Vince McMahon's victory over him at WrestleMania 38.

The two engaged in a quick impromptu match after McAfee scored an impressive victory over RAW star Austin Theory.

On The Pat McAfee Show this morning, McAfee spoke in-depth about his time at WrestleMania 38 last night. He questioned the validity of Mr. McMahon's win over him, stating that there was no way the bout was a legitimate and sanctioned match.

"Last night was a dream come true," Pat McAfee said. "Last night was the time of my life. Last night… I should have been undefeated at WrestleMania, but I got bamboozled. There was no way that was a sanctioned match. I’m undefeated at WrestleMania."

Pat McAfee puts over Vince McMahon's protege Austin Theory

In Pat McAfee's "sanctioned" match at WrestleMania 38 last night, he defeated Vince McMahon's protege Austin Theory.

While the two men have been at each other's throats for weeks on WWE SmackDown, McAfee put over Theory in a big way this morning on his show.

"Austin Theory, he’s a good kid. He’s on his way," Pat McAfee said. "I was very fortunate to be in there. There was some cool stuff that took place at WrestleMania. Shoutout to everybody on the internet that gave me a lot of love. I can’t thank you enough. It was a f***ing dream and you guys are the best."

It's unknown if Pat McAfee will wrestle again in the future, but it certainly appears to be something the WWE Universe could be open to judging from their reactions on social media Sunday night.

