Pat McAfee reacts to his supposed WWE "firing"

Pat McAfee has shared his reaction to reports that he has been pulled from WWE TV. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had previously reported that McAfee will be pulled from NXT television until further notice.

There is no expected period for his return, but it is believed that he will be back around springtime. Pat McAfee's reaction was straight forward, as he thinks he's been fired.

I think I got fired on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/FOTP1A1qTH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2020

McAfee took to Twitter to respond to numerous reports that suggest that he has been pulled from television. The former NFL star has not been seen on NXT since he took to the ring at WarGames against the Undisputed Era.

Pat teamed up with the current NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, along with Pete Dunne, to form the Kings of NXT.

Nothing has been confirmed, but Pat McAfee's tweet would suggest that he believes he has been fired from WWE, at Christmas no less. This is probably just a joke post from McAfee, who is just adding fuel to the fire following the reports that he has been pulled from TV.

From a business standpoint, it would make no sense for WWE to fire Pat McAfee, especially considering his performances in the ring. McAfee has been must-see TV for most fans of WWE and wrestling in general. He has had some exceptional feuds so far with Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era.

Pat McAfee will return sometime soon

We have to make it clear, that there is no official news from WWE regarding Pat McAfee. As things stand, he has just been pulled from TV. McAfee himself played along with a storyline that suggests he is recuperating from an injury, considering he hosted his first show after TakeOver with a neck brace on.

Pat McAfee sported a neck brace on his show

The Wrestling Observer has also reported that there is no specific timetable for his return, but he is expected to be back on television by spring. So Pat McAfee shouldn't be too worried about his future with the WWE and in NXT.