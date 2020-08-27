Pat McAfee recalls Michael Cole yelling at him backstage; reveals Vince McMahon's reaction

Pat McAfee had his first wrestling match this weekend at NXT TakeOver: XXX. He showed the fans that he is capable of putting up a great match and is still very agile. But this wasn't the first time Pat McAfee appeared on Vince McMahon's show. He was a part of the WrestleMania 35 weekend. He was a part of the announcers and was with Michael Cole at the time. The two got into an argument at the time, and Vince McMahon played the judge.

Pat McAfee's argument with Michael Cole and Vince McMahon's reaction

Pat McAfee was on the After The Bell podcast this week. On the show, McAfee recalled the WrestleMania 35 weekend incident with Michael Cole and Vince McMahon.

It was the first time Pat McAfee was doing a kickoff show. Michael Cole was the one who reached out to him because of his work at the LIVE event in Indianapolis. When McAfee arrived on Vince McMahon's show, he noticed that all commentators were dressed well.

Pat McAfee says that he doesn't dress up that way. He went down there in a pair of shorts and a coat. Everyone around him told him not to wear shorts for WrestleMania. McAfee decided to head to the tailor and get his tuxedo and tuxedo shorts made.

"I’m sitting around WrestleMania day wearing the same thing for 5 hours. Now we are 30 minutes before showtime and Michael sees me for the first time and he starts chewing me out. In hindsight, I understand. WrestleMania is a lot of pressure on Michael Cole. The last thing he wants to deal with is one of his commentators being the reason he gets yelled at by Vince for ruining a kickoff show. He starts yelling at me saying I look unprofessional. I look at him and think, who are you talking to? He was mad. He was not happy with me. I tried to explain that to him but at the time. I got sent back in the dressing room after there was quite a bit of take between me and Michael Cole. He had to go talk to Vince. I had no other clothes. We were 20 minutes before showtime so there really was nothing anybody could do. They had to go ask Vince McMahon if it was ok. I was told that Vince’s words were, I’m hip. He looks good.” (WrestlingNews.co)