Pat McAfee on his relationship with Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne in NXT

Pat McAfee's return to NXT was certainly a surprise for wrestling fans across the world. He aligned himself with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, helping them win the NXT Tag Team titles from Breezango.

It would later be revealed that McAfee was the man who paid off Ridge Holland to lay out Adam Cole at the end of the NXT Takeover 31 main event between Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly. Then, McAfee added Pete Dunne to his ranks to form a powerhouse stable to do battle with the Undisputed Era.

Pat McAfee talks about the relationship with his stablemates in NXT

On Sirius XM on Thursday morning, McAfee joined Busted Open Radio with hosts Dave LeGreca and Bully Ray to talk about a variety of topics concerning his current run as an NXT Superstar.

Bully asked McAfee about his relationship with his NXT stablemates and how much time he gets to interact with them before and after the shows.

"It's awesome. So Oney and Danny weren't a part of the original plans, right, it was supposed to be Ridge Holland, and then they take out Ridge Holland. Oney's a madman by the way, this guy...he's a Boston psychopath. So then in the story it's like well, what do we do now, pick up Oney, pick up Danny. So I didn't really know them that well I, hadn't really had much interaction with them, getting to know them has been awesome. You know you're talking about guys who have just grinded right here, we got 30 years of wrestling experience between both of them.

"Danny Burch looks like he's in the best shape of his life at this moment, he's lost a bunch of weight, he's got a great spray tan going every single Wednesday night, I mean getting to know those guys has been fantastic and it's been cool to be a part of them, being like a part of main eventers now, right, like it's been very cool to kind of see that and Pete Dunne is a consummate legend, right, I mean the Bruiserweight is the guy. Well, I always knew that whenever he came back, which was something we had in the works behind the scenes there for a while, that it was going to be big, right, I knew it was gonna be big. I knew people weren't gonna love it, but getting to meet him, learn about him, has been fantastic and I really enjoy the dudes and I think that's a big part of it.

"By the way, I don't know, in my world, the NFL, like if your team likes each other normally going to be a lot better, if your team doesn't like each other, normally not going to be great. I assume that translates into the wrestling business as well. We get along really well and it's been a lot of fun kind of getting to know each other, kind of like shoot ideas they've taught me a lot, obviously. But, it's time for us to make a run and continue our dominance."

You can catch McAfee every Wednesday night on the USA Network for WWE NXT.