  • Pat McAfee replaced on WWE RAW already; big name takes the role this week

Pat McAfee replaced on WWE RAW already; big name takes the role this week

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 21, 2025 01:45 GMT
The star was missing (Image credit: WWE.com)

Pat McAfee was a regular on the commentary desk with Michael Cole on WWE RAW. However, the star had to be replaced on this week's show three weeks into the new year.

McAfee is one of the most beloved WWE commentators, but things have not been easy for him. Due to his work on College GameDay, the star is gone half the year and is not always present for other WWE shows, which has led to people needing to step in. Corey Graves is usually one such person, but after his recent outbursts on social media, he was absent this week. Instead, it was Wade Barrett.

Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore are the two commentators for WWE SmackDown, while Cole and Pat McAfee work RAW. However, Cole announced that since McAfee had other commitments this week that prevented him from being present on the show, Wade Barrett stepped up and replaced him this week.

It remains to be seen if Corey Graves has anything to say this week after being passed up to fill in on WWE RAW. Things have changed, with Wade Barrett stepping up instead.

