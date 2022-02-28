"Excited to see what happens" - Pat McAfee addresses WrestleMania 38 rumors

SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee is seemingly seeing the recent buzz around him potentially facing Vince McMahon. The WWE Universe has been riled up with reports circulating that he's set for a WrestleMania 38 program with the WWE Chairman.

As first reported by POST Wrestling, McAfee is expected to face McMahon, one of the biggest figures in the wrestling industry, at WrestleMania. The rumors have created quite a storm in the wrestling circle, and the former NFL kickoff specialist has taken notice of it.

McAfee took to his Twitter account to address all the chatter around his upcoming WrestleMania plans. He spoke directly to the fans, letting them know that they're out of their minds if he's going to be part of something that isn't good, by saying:

"You all seem to know A LOT more abaht what I’m up to than me..I’m excited to see what happens at this point as well.. WrestleMania chatter is WILD right now. Just a reminder..If you think imma be a part of something that isn’t a BANGER… you’re AHT of your damn mind" McAfee wrote.

WWE announced on February 25 that the chairman will appear on The Pat McAfee Show the following Thursday. Fans continue to wonder whether this guest appearance from McMahon will lead to a WrestleMania 38 program between the two men.

Pat McAfee could be Vince McMahon's first in-ring opponent at WrestleMania in over 10 years

It's been almost 10 years since Vince McMahon stepped into the ring to face anyone. We last saw him wrestle in an unofficial match against CM Punk on October 8, 2012. McMahon hasn't had a sanctioned match since WrestleMania 26, where he faced Bret Hart in a No Holds Barred Lumberjack match.

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have gotten into a scuffle with the chairman of the company, including Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens. But none of them have ever challenged McMahon to a match, so if the rumored plans for WrestleMania 38 come to fruition, McAfee will be his first opponent in 10 years.

Do you think Vince McMahon taking on Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 in a match would be a good idea? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

