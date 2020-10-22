On tonight's episode of NXT, Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish were scheduled to face the Tag Team Champions, Breezango. At the start of the show, Strong and Fish got some words of support from their leader Adam Cole via a video greeting and looked forward to becoming four-time NXT Tag Team Champions later in the main event.

However, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch replaced Undisputed Era as the No. 1 Contenders to Breezango's titles after both Fish and Strong were taken out backstage by a mystery attacker.

NXT GM William Regal wanted Kyle O'Reilly to give the title shot to Lorcan and Burch but both of them offered to partner the former tag team champion. However, he refused and thus Team One Two were added to the main event as a replacement.

During the closing moments of the match, a masked man aided Lorcan and Burch by shoving Fandango off the top turnbuckle and to the outside floor. Burch then shocked the NXT Universe by delivering a low blow to a distracted Breeze.

After the shock heel turn, both Lorcan and Burch hit their finisher on Breeze to get the pinfall victory and became new NXT Tag Team Champions. This is their first title win on the black and gold brand.

After the match, the masked man entered the ring and revealed himself to be former NFL star Pat McAfee, who has had a storied history with The Undisputed Era.

Advertisement

New NXT Tag Champs and new alliance?

The Undisputed Era has had a feud with Pat McAfee ever since Adam Cole lashed out at the former NFL star after the former NXT Champion was disrespected on The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee even laid out Cole with a punt kick which later set up a match between the two at TakeOver XXX which The Panama City Playboy won.

Now, it seems McAfee isn't done with The Undisputed Era and is once again targeting them by potentially aligning himself with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on tonight's show.

Lorcan and Burch have had their share of trouble with Undisputed Era in the past and may have thought that it was finally time to get an ally.