"This has to be a simulation" - Pat McAfee reveals what it felt like facing Vince McMahon at WrestleMania

Pat McAfee recently opened up on his impromptu match against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania during an episode of his podcast.

The former NFL star competed at WrestleMania against Austin Theory. He beat Theory and then summoned the Chairman to the ring in an impromptu matchup. He was beaten up by Mr. McMahon and Theory before being pinned by the CEO of WWE.

During this week's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the SmackDown commentator explained how the Chairman was able to hype up the crowd, teasing the fans by taking off his jacket.

“You should’ve heard the stadium whenever he was thinking about it. Whenever he had that jacket on and he started tempting taking it off, man, there was like a, like a buzz raising in there and I was like, ‘is this, is this, is this?’," McAfee said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Eventually, the 34-year-old joked about Vince McMahon using his position to influence the outcome of their impromptu clash.

“I sat up there for a second and I looked around and I saw 76-year-old Vince McMahon taking his shirt off. I’m like, ‘is this a movie right now? Like, this has to be a simulation’. And then obviously, Austin Theory attacked me from behind, Vince abuses his power, and that ref. What the f*** was he doing?”

Pat McAfee talks about his WrestleMania entrance

Before competing, McAfee was welcomed to the stage by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with 'Seven Nation Army' as his entrance theme.

Speaking on his podcast, the former NFL star revealed that he wasn't even aware that he would be having an entourage.

“The f*****g Cowboy’s cheerleaders were out there,” McAfee said. “Didn’t know that was happening. That’s awesome. So then I go out and I’m like, by the way, thank you, Jack White, man. Shout out to the white stripes kind of letting that one play. You know, I guess that’s not an easy task for, so shout out to WWE also making that happen," McAfee said.

After showcasing his in-ring capabilities and putting on a good show, it's safe to say that this may not be the last time fans will be seeing McAfee perform in the ring in WWE.

What did you make of Pat McAfee's first match at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Debottam Saha