Pat McAfee reveals major star has shockingly lost 183 pounds

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 10, 2025 03:04 GMT
The star shared the news (Image credit: WWE.com)

Pat McAfee has revealed that a top star has lost 183 pounds of weight. This was announced on his live show.

Jelly Roll, who has appeared in WWE quite a few times and even choke-slammed Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, was performing at Pat McAfee's Big Night Aht.

The star revealed that Jelly Roll, who had just performed at his event, had lost quite a lot of weight. He asked him to give him the details of how much weight he had lost.

"Now, speaking of your person, it looks like you have lost a person. Congratulations. Do you mind giving an update on where you started and where you are at now?" McAfee asked.
Jelly Roll revealed that he started at 540 lbs, but that was in the past, and now he was at 357 lbs. He said that he planned to lose another 100 lbs and then go skydiving in Sweden with his wife when he was done.

"I started 540 lbs, and I'm at 357 lbs now. I'm gonna lose another 100 lbs and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby," the rapper responded.
The star also went on to help randomly pick a star on Pat McAfee's show to give away money to.

Please credit Big Night Aht and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
