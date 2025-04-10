Pat McAfee reveals major star has shockingly lost 183 pounds

Pat McAfee has revealed that a top star has lost 183 pounds of weight. This was announced on his live show.

Ad

Jelly Roll, who has appeared in WWE quite a few times and even choke-slammed Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, was performing at Pat McAfee's Big Night Aht.

The star revealed that Jelly Roll, who had just performed at his event, had lost quite a lot of weight. He asked him to give him the details of how much weight he had lost.

"Now, speaking of your person, it looks like you have lost a person. Congratulations. Do you mind giving an update on where you started and where you are at now?" McAfee asked.

Ad

Trending

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Jelly Roll revealed that he started at 540 lbs, but that was in the past, and now he was at 357 lbs. He said that he planned to lose another 100 lbs and then go skydiving in Sweden with his wife when he was done.

"I started 540 lbs, and I'm at 357 lbs now. I'm gonna lose another 100 lbs and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby," the rapper responded.

Ad

Ad

The star also went on to help randomly pick a star on Pat McAfee's show to give away money to.

Please credit Big Night Aht and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More