Pat McAfee reveals that major WrestleMania moment wasn’t planned

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee collided with Austin Theory and Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38. Following the bout, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his way to the ring and stunned everyone in sight.

McAfee defeated Theory in his WrestleMania in-ring debut but fell short to The Chairman of the Board. After hitting Theory and Vince with a Stunner, The Rattlesnake celebrated with the former NFL punter by sharing a drink with him. Austin surprisingly hit Pat with a stunner as well, which the latter never saw coming.

Speaking on his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, the NFL veteran stated that he didn't know if Stone Cold was going to show up or hit with the stunner.

“I was sitting there just befuddled by everything that was going on in my life right there. You know, I’m not good enough in that business for everything that — there was a lot of trust that was placed upon me, I think, that [in] hindsight should not have been. Cause I’m in there like, ‘God damn, I should have been given a heads up.’ How many times have I done this? Three times? I’ve done this three times... they were really confident in me figuring some stuff out, I guess.” (H/T Cageside Seats)

Pat McAfee put on an incredible performance at WrestleMania Sunday

WrestleMania 38 was a very newsworthy event. There were a few surprises and classic matches that took place at the two-day spectacle.

WrestleMania Pat McAfee



I can't believe this happened..

I still have beer in my ears

Pat McAfee's entrance, his match with Austin Theory, taking the stunner, and drinking beer while lying on the floor were all memorable, to say the least. The former punter is passionate about the wrestling business, and he left many fans entertained in the ring and in commentary as well.

