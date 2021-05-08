Pat McAfee reveals Vince McMahon's thoughts on his commentary

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is no stranger when it comes to the commentary team. Having served as a commentator himself, Mr. McMahon constantly talks to people at the announcer's table and even lectures them if they make a slip-up.

One of WWE's latest additions to WWE's commentary team was Pat McAfee, who joined Michael Cole on SmackDown after Corey Graves' departure to RAW.

McAfee has been doing a great job on the blue brand, with the WWE Universe heaping praise on him for his play-by-play commentary on Friday Nights.

The former football punter recently revealed Vince McMahon's thoughts on his work behind the announcer's desk on the blue brand.

Pat McAfee released a clip on YouTube showing behind-the-scenes footage of his time during the NFL draft and last week's episode of SmackDown. It also included his backstage interactions with Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon.

McAfee went on to say that the WWE Chairman praised him for his work and told him that he enjoys working alongside the former Indianapolis Colts punter. The SmackDown commentator also said that Triple H congratulated him as well.

"Mr H (Triple H), he walked over to me and congratulated me. He told me it was really cool to see. His wife, Stephanie McMahon was there. And… and… and… on camera, we got it, I talked to Vince McMahon, who said he’s enjoying working with me. Success all around baby!" said Pat McAfee. (H/T: Wrestletalk)

Michael Cole also made an appearance on the video and commented on McAfee's performance, complimenting him on impressing the boss.

"24 years I’ve been here, never have had the boss come up to me after the show, shake my hand, tell me I did a great job. This guy has been here for three weeks," said Michael Cole.

Will Vince McMahon allow an in-ring return for Pat McAfee?

Apart from being a great commentator, Pat McAfee has also shown that he has great in-ring skills as well. The former football punter made a big impression in NXT, where he made his wrestling debut going head-to-head with Adam Cole at TakeOver XXX.

McAfee even formed his own stable when he was working on the black and gold brand. He teamed up with Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch to take on the Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: WarGames last year.

Seeing him return to the squared circle on SmackDown would be amazing.

There are certainly some potential matches for McAfee on SmackDown. He could go up against the likes of Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, or Kevin Owens.

It would be interesting to see Vince McMahon would allow the SmackDown commentator to make an in-ring return on the blue brand.

What are your thoughts about a potential return to the ring for Pat McAfee?