Pat McAfee reveals that viral SmackDown moment was a legitimate reaction

McAfee got a lot of responses on social media Friday night.
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified May 24, 2022 02:35 AM IST
SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee is genuine with his reactions on WWE programming.

Friday night on SmackDown, Michael Cole spoke to the WWE Universe prior to the main event of the show regarding the situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi. McAfee caught the attention of fans on social media for his facial expressions during Cole's statement.

While speaking on the situation today on the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee revealed that while listening to Michael Cole's statement on Friday night, he was hearing all of it for the first time:

"The Sasha and Naomi thing, that was my first time hearing what Cole was saying live," Pat McAfee said. "I have no idea what to think there. I have no clue. This is very fascinating. She's [Sasha] a superstar. They were our champions. I honestly have no idea what to believe in this whole thing. They keep me out of the loop with everything. I have no f***ing idea. While Cole was doing his thing, I was very fascinated. (...) Literally, as that was happening, I'm like, 'Godd***, suspended indefinitely.' We need it [a resolution]." [H/T: Fightful]
Pat McAfee represented a portion of the WWE Universe Friday during SmackDown

The WWE Universe was floored on Friday at the statement that was read on SmackDown by Michael Cole.

Pat McAfee's expression during Cole's statement truly encompassed a huge portion of the WWE Universe as the discussion regarding the situation continued to dominate social media during the main event and throughout the weekend.

With The Boss and Glow having their merchandise taken down from WWEShop and their likeness' removed from the "Then, Now, Forever" opening, this situation doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.

If Sasha Banks and Naomi's reported contract dates coming true is legitimate, there's a huge possibility that we have seen the last of The Boss and Glow Connection in WWE.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
