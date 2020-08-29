Pat McAfee reveals his possibility of wrestling in WWE again

Pat McAfee made his WWE debut last week at NXT TakeOver: XXX. McAfee faced former NXT Champion Adam Cole in a singles match and despite losing, impressed everyone watching. McAfee's promos in the run-up to TakeOver were also impressive.

McAfee recently appeared as a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast and commented on his future after TakeOver. While McAfee didn't say that he would definitely wrestle in WWE again, he did not rule it out:

The conversation that was happening very loudly around me the last couple of days before 'TakeOver: XXX' and now after 'TakeOver: XXX about, 'are you going to get in the ring again? Are you gonna wrestle again?'. And whenever I said, 'well, I haven't even thought about that.' I think people thought I was lying. No, no. I was only worried about that match.

So whenever I was training, I was only worried about training for that match. Let me get through this match and then we'll talk about that on Sunday. Then Sunday obviously came, and I literally had to roll out of bed because I could barely stand up. And I was like, 'alright, I guess now we have to think about what we're going to do.' It really is how I do my life. H/T: WINC

Pat McAfee takes a shot at outsiders who have appeared in WWE but didn't respect the business

Good morning beautiful people..



I woke up a bit sore.. I couldn’t fully understand why then I hopped on the Twitter



Ooohhhhhh, that’s right #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/cMqoDf5y4O — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 23, 2020

Pat McAfee went on to discuss how important it was for him to showcase his respect for pro wrestling. McAfee took a shot at some outsiders who have appeared in WWE in the past without even bothering to find out more about what it was all about. He also said that he wanted everyone in the locker room to know that he respected the business:

With my match, I wanted to show respect to the business, and I think that was something that as a wrestling fan, I always hated when the outsider came in. When you watch most of these outsiders - not all of them obviously, there's some great matches that have happened. But the majority of them, it looks like the person didn't even attempt to learn about the business. They weren't a fan of the business or watched the business.

"For me, the biggest thing was that I want to respect this business. The people who have made a living in here, whenever they watch me, I want them to think like, 'OK, that guy at least cared about the business a little bit.

Pat McAfee is a lifelong WWE fan and was a pro footballer before retiring in 2017.

You can listen to After The Bell HERE.