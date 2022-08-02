”I appreciate it” - Current champion loaned Pat McAfee a chain ahead of his match at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee recently disclosed how Jimmy Uso loaned him a chain ahead of his match against Happy Corbin at SummerSlam.

McAfee defeated Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The former roommates were in a rivalry in the weeks leading up to the premium live event. McAfee started a "bum a** Corbin!" chant with the WWE Universe on a recent edition of SmackDown.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the SmackDown announcer revealed that he had forgotten the gold chain that he had worn previously in matches.

McAfee stated that current WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso loaned a chain to wear before his match. The 35-year-old also joked about having a couple of rough moments during the match and vowed to remember to train for humidity if he's going to wrestle outdoors moving forward.

"Jimmy Uso gave me the chain to wear because I didn’t have a chain. I think his chain hit me though [during the match], but I appreciate it. It was a magical night, magical evening. Now we focus on what’s next, where we’re going next, and also training in the humidity and remembering there is a ‘Summer’ in SummerSlam." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Pat McAfee on not being prepared for the humidity at WWE SummerSlam

During the same episode of the show, McAfee went on to detail how humidity troubled him during the match and the issues he faced. He stated that the shoes he was wearing were previously not used in the ring and that is the reason that caused him to slip.

"Ropes are wet, a little slick, the shoes I was wearing, had not worn them on ropes. A lot of things, as they are happening, I’m thinking, 'F***ing idiot. You are so dumb.’ I go for the base jump to catch Bum A** Corbin off top. I felt really good about that as I was flying through the air. Left foot on first, whoosh, I felt like I had nothing under me. [...] As it is happening, they say you have so much adrenaline you don’t feel anything, that’s a lie." [H/T Inside the Ropes]

The former NFL star has had a great run in the company as an announcer for SmackDown and has impressed many with his in-ring skills. He defeated Theory at WrestleMania 38 but then lost an impromptu match against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

It remains to be seen when the SmackDown commentator will next be in action in the ring.

