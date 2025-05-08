Pat McAfee’s WWE future and role could change after Backlash, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Prityush Haldar
Modified May 08, 2025 11:05 GMT
Pat McAfee will face Gunther at Backlash. [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE manager and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about Pat McAfee's current role in the company. The star is getting ready for a huge matchup against Gunther.

McAfee came in The Ring General's crosshairs when he tried to save Michael Cole on RAW after WrestleMania 41. Gunther went off the rails and caught Pat in a chokehold, putting him to sleep. Later, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce suspended the former World Heavyweight Champion, but McAfee wanted revenge. So the match between the two stars was made official for Backlash.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy predicted that Gunther would come out on top. However, he felt this was a great opportunity for both stars. He felt WWE needed to use McAfee in a more prominent position. The Hall of Famer added that Pat could do well as a manager owing to his terrific mic skills.

"Well, I believe Gunther is gonna be the guy. But I think it's a great big opportunity for Pat McAfee. Mac, I've always told you this in the past. They could do a lot with him for managing guys. He's a great talker; I mean, a great talker. I just see him managing a lot of guys. And he's up to date with what's going on. It's a good opportunity for Pat McAfee. Congratulations!" he said. [From 3:35 onwards]
Although Pat McAfee has considerable in-ring experience, he has never faced a physical opponent like Gunther. It will be interesting to see how he fares against the Imperium leader at Backlash this Saturday.

