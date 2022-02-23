“I guess Cody Rhodes is coming” - WWE personality gives an update on former AEW star’s move 

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has stated that former AEW star Cody Rhodes is likely going to WWE.

The former TNT Champion recently parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, and there's been a lot of speculation that he's returning to the wrestling juggernaut. WWE also teased it several times on Monday Night RAW and on its social media platforms, leaving fans in anticipation of The American Nightmare's potential return.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter referenced Cody and took a massive shot at AEW in the process.

“I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE," said McAfee. "I guess, who cares? Him and his little friends started something; it was terrible. We actually went head to head with them on Wednesdays. We beat them a couple of different times. Who cares? The hell with Cody Rhodes.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

He then clarified that he was joking, and he’d love to see Cody as part of the blue brand.

“I'm actually pretty pumped if Cody's coming back," added Pat. "He's obviously a massive name in sports entertainment. If he’s coming to SmackDown, I’m excited about it.”

Cody Rhodes returning to WWE would be major move

Many top WWE stars have made the jump to AEW, including Jon Moxley, Miro and Chris Jericho. It's left to be seen who will become the first former AEW signee to join WWE.

Cody made a name for himself in WWE, and he was part of a top stable with Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr. known as The Legacy. He would eventually be granted his release in 2016, to pursue other endeavors.

There would probably be no AEW today if it weren't for Rhodes. The success of ALL IN, an event that Cody created, was a major factor in All Elite Wrestling's creation. If he does indeed return to WWE, it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for him.

Do you think Cody Rhodes can become an even bigger star as part of WWE again? Or will he be booked as merely a mid-card talent? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman