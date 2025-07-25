Pat McAfee sends emotional message after tragic passing of WWE legend Hulk Hogan

  • home icon
By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 25, 2025 07:20 GMT
The Late Great Hulk Hogan (Images via Pat's Instagram and WWE.com)

The news of the passing of WWE Legend Hulk Hogan has left the whole wrestling universe in shock. Hogan was one of the most important figures in WWE history during its early inception and a prominent figure during the Monday Night Wars. Former WWE commentator Pat McAfee took to X to send a message after the legend's passing.

Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 in his Clearwater, Florida, residence. It was reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. Since the news came out, people all around the world have been sharing their condolences for the Hulkster.

Apart from being a professional wrestler, Hogan was also one of the most well-renowned faces in pop culture. After his passing, Pat McAfee took to X to send an emotional message for the legend. He shared a few pictures of himself and Hogan in the post.

"Rest Easy, brother," he wrote.

Hulk Hogan was one of the most famous wrestlers of all time. His presence will always be missed throughout the wrestling world.

Hulk Hogan had been facing health issues recently

The news of Hogan's passing came as a shock to many people. The WWE Legend was facing numerous health issues over the last few weeks. Hulk Hogan had undergone neck surgery, and there were concerning reports about his health.

While speaking on Coach and Bro Live, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave an update on Hulk's health from what popular Radio host Bubba The Love Sponge had told him.

"Bubba, with me, got into the specifics of what the issue is. It’s the heart. It involves a valve, and Bubba really described to me, ‘Vince, here’s the issue.’ And I am like, he’s not making this up. I am just telling everybody out there, man, pray for the guy. Because work, shoot, like who cares, man? If he’s in a position where he needs your prayers, throw out a prayer to The Hulkster," Russo said. [1:08:50 onwards]
The news of Hulk's passing has saddened the whole wrestling world. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its condolences to the legend's family and friends in these difficult times.

Edited by Angana Roy
