Pat McAfee had a message for veteran WWE announcer Michael Cole on the latest edition of his show.

He recently welcomed a surprise guest on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, who was none other than WWE veteran Michael Cole. The SmackDown announcer seemed quite excited to be there.

Pat McAfee had a heartfelt welcome message for Cole. He told Cole that it was great to see him and that he was pumped to chat with him.

Shortly after, McAfee heaped massive praise on Cole for the work he's done over the years:

"You're awesome at what you do. You've been a great person for me man, honestly. You need to know that. And not just for me but for a lot of people. We need to work together before you retire." [0:33-0:40]

Michael Cole cracked a joke at Pat McAfee's expense

Cole took a friendly jibe at Pat McAfee while wishing him a happy birthday and asked him if he had turned 55. Both men became the best of friends during the latter's stint behind the announce table.

Last year, Cole spoke with The Athletic and had the following to say about Pat McAfee:

"Pat helped reinvigorate my love for our business. I have been sitting in that chair at ringside for 25 years calling live sports entertainment every single week... Pat changed all that, and each week became a new adventure and a new chapter in my career. Pat also gave me the confidence to open up and have fun out there. One of my career highlights was calling Pat’s match at WrestleMania. He deserves all his success," said Cole. [H/T The Athletic]

Michael Cole would love to have McAfee back with him behind the announce table somewhere down the line. The WWE Universe shares the same sentiment, as McAfee was very impressive as a commentator.

