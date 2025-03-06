  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Pat McAfee
  • Pat McAfee shares disturbing news about him and his daughter

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 06, 2025 05:33 GMT
He revealed the worrying news (Image credit: WWE.com)

Pat McAfee has revealed worrying messages he received that threatened him and his daughter's lives. McAfee has let fans know that he and his daughter are now being threatened by a man asking to fight him and wishing death on them both.

The disturbing messages insulted him at first, calling him pathetic and other non-PG names. The messenger threatened McAfee, asking him to fight him at any place or time of the WWE commentator's choosing. The messenger said that he'd be there. He then used more profanity and said that he hoped Mcafee's daughter died, replying to a story, and then went on to say that he better be ready to die himself as well.

The nature of the messages was worrisome, but Pat McAfee didn't reply. Instead, he took a screenshot and posted it on his Instagram story, along with a message explaining what he had been told.

"Good morning beautiful people.. Standard Wednesday over here... just some random wishing death upon me & my daughter... Hope you all have a great day."

His message is below. The pictures of the actual messages are graphic, and they can be seen here.

The commentator shared it (Credit: Pat McAfee's Instagram)

The WWE star seemed to imply that this was not uncommon for him.

Edited by Angana Roy
