Pat McAfee shares heartfelt message following RAW farewell

WWE RAW commentator Pat McAfee shared a heartfelt message today following his final show of the year. The media star will be leaving RAW until 2025 to appear on ESPN's College GameDay.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee call the action on RAW every Monday night. McAfee has become popular with the WWE Universe, but the former NFL punter is a major media star outside the company as well. Abyss now works as a producer for the promotion and sent McAfee a message today on social media.

"Thanks @PatMcAfeeShow. You rock! @WWE," he wrote.

McAfee responded to the veteran with a heartfelt message and added "Cheers to January" with a GIF of The Blues Brothers.

The promotion recently hired ESPN broadcaster Joe Tessitore, and he will be starting on RAW on September 2. He will be working alongside Corey Graves and Wade Barrett on the red brand, and Michael Cole will be moving back to SmackDown.

WWE star Pat McAfee comments on potential return to the ring

Pat McAfee recently discussed the potential of him returning to the ring for another match and brought up his experience at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

The popular commentator defeated Baron Corbin in a singles match at the Premium Live Event. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, he noted that there was a moment he thought he was going to die in the match, and the only person he could see was referee Charles Robinson. He stated that he can't help but think of that whenever someone asks if he is going to wrestle again.

"This is SummerSlam in Nashville," Pat McAfee said as he stood up on the table. "That's little Charles Robinson [referee] right there, and that is me, 'Oh my God. I'm about to fall right on [Robinson] right here, and then I just stumble off onto Baron Corbin. That has been on my mind forever. So anytime somebody is like, 'You getting back in the ring?' I'm like, 'There is a moment when I thought I was dying,' and the only person I could see was [Robinson], and he's like, 'What do you need from me?' That can happen literally at any moment."

WWE and Netflix have reached a 10-year deal to bring RAW to the streaming platform. McAfee will be returning to the red brand when RAW debuts on Netflix in January 2025.

