"He could do that show with a bag" - Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on WWE personality ahead of WrestleMania 38

McAfee has great respect for his fellow WWE talent.
Modified Mar 31, 2022 04:43 AM IST
News

Pat McAfee loves working with his SmackDown broadcast partner Michael Cole.

McAfee was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about working with Michael Cole on SmackDown, McAfee couldn't put his broadcast partner over hard enough. He went as far as to say that Cole could call a show with a bag if he had to.

"Michael Cole is the GOAT, by the way. He could do that show with anybody," Pat McAfee said. "He could do that show with a bag if he had to, and he proved that after I got escorted out after beating the hell out of Austin Theory. He was able to call his own match."
"If this is gonna be the last time I step foot in a ring, I'm gonna make sure that no stone is left unturned." 👀@PatMcAfeeShow discusses his upcoming #Wrestlemania match against @austintheory1 👊@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150Full interview on podcast:podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pat… https://t.co/yk8ICIFAQ8

Pat McAfee on the longevity Michael Cole has had in WWE

Michael Cole has been a part of WWE for over two decades now, and McAfee believes he's one of the best commentators the company has ever had.

"He’s coming up on 25 years doing that job, he’s only missed two shows," Pat McAfee said. "You’re talking about one of the most experienced, one of the best workers, and a man who is an actual journalist who has the professionalism to go through some bulls**t."

McAfee is scheduled to wrestle Austin Theory on night two of WrestleMania 38. It's unknown if he will be in the broadcast booth or not with Michael Cole for the SmackDown matches or if he'll be backstage preparing for his match instead.

Listen NOW as @PatMcAfeeShow joins @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 🔥🔥🔥#WrestleMania https://t.co/u2GlYMY80v

What do you make of McAfee's comments? Do you think Michael Cole is the greatest commentator of all time? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to SEScoops for the transcription of this interview.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
