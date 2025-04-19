Pat McAfee spoils potential plans for CM Punk in WrestleMania main event with massive botch

Pat McAfee was on hand for the WrestleMania kickoff show earlier today, and as the panel talked about the upcoming main event between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, McAfee appeared to go off on a tangent.

Ad

McAfee claimed that there was something behind Paul Heyman's reasoning and asked if it could be Punk walking out of his first WrestleMania main event as the champion. The issue here is that there is no title on the line. In fact, the only main event with championship is Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena tomorrow night.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The question here is whether Pat McAfee actually botched his lines or if he gave away the fact that Punk will win the match and go on to challenge Cena or Cody following tomorrow's match, or even be added to the match following his win.

There are a lot of swerves WWE could pull off later tonight, and having the winner of tonight's main event added to tomorrow's wouldn't be that much of a shock since the company has done this in the past.

Will it be CM Punk with the help of Paul Heyman, or will there be another victor in tonight's WrestleMania main event?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More