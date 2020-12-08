Pat McAfee sports a neck brace on his radio show; talks last night's NXT TakeOver

Last night WWE presented NXT TakeOver: WarGames on the WWE Network. It was an incredible show from top to bottom and was headlined by the men's WarGames match, which saw the Undisputed Era defeat Team Pat McAfee.

If fans weren't buying into McAfee after his singles match earlier this year against Adam Cole, they are certainly buying in now as the former NFL punter delivered another amazing performance for the NXT Universe.

Pat McAfee says NXT is "his life now"

This morning on the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed the elephant in room. Which was the fact that he was wearing a neck brace on the show after his match last night at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, saying...

"If you're watching along, you might see me in a neck brace basically. And this is not an overreaction. I'm awaiting results on tests that I got earlier today. My whole body to see what was broken, what was not broken this morning. I couldn't really get out of bed, couldn't move much, couldn't walk, and I just assumed that it was a potential opportunity for my entire body to be broken after what happened last night at WarGames at NXT TakeOver, where you know it was a hell of a match. Okay. Hell of a show by the way from top to bottom, hell of match. My guys and I ended up losing to the scumbags that are the Undisputed Era, and I'm not happy about it, but the neck brace is only for precautionary reasons at the moment. I am sitting up a little bit more on my seat because I probably should be sitting on a doughnut right now. Yeah I believe I will be standing a lot today because sitting down, I'm already starting to feel pain in my back my neck and my hip, and I only have sandals on right now because I couldn't put any shoes on, cause I believe I broke my big toe. So, not a overreaction, this is my life now. Okay. And although we did not get the dub I will let you know, we did not go down without a fight."

It was a hell of a match last night..



It's #OverreactionMonday, but this neck brace? This is not an overreaction ok? #WarGames #WWENXT #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/0NQX566D1o — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2020

