Pat McAfee suffers embarrassing botch against Gunther at WWE Backlash

Pat McAfee was put into a singles match at WWE Backlash against Gunther. The Ring General assaulted McAfee and his broadcast colleague, Michael Cole, following WrestleMania.

The match wasn't expected to be competitive. Instead, Gunther was expected to wipe out his rival in record time. However, McAfee was able to land several strikes and, at one point, even attempted a pinfall.

In the opening exchanges of the match, McAfee seemingly allowed the moment to get to his head. In an embarrassing botch, he attempted a springboard and hit the top rope before falling to the ground.

To his credit, McAfee was able to pick himself up quickly and continue the match. However, Gunther punished him for several more minutes before Michael Cole was forced to step in.

Cole helped McAfee make it to the ropes and escape the Boston Crab. Unfortunately for Cole, he was dragged into the ring by Gunther and was about to suffer a powerbomb before McAfee again saved him.

Pat McAfee almost picked up the win following the distraction because Cole held The Ring General's leg, but there was only one real result to this match. The former WWE World Champion ultimately reigned supreme.

