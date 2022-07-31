Pat McAfee takes a big shot at Corey Graves after winning at SummerSlam 2022 [Video]

Pat McAfee may have started a feud with fellow commentator Corey Graves. His relationship with his SmackDown colleague Michael Cole has been well-documented, but there hasn't been enough emphasis on his relationship with Corey Graves. At SummerSlam 2022, he took a big shot at his fellow commentator after beating Happy Corbin.

McAfee faced his former real-life roommate and friend Happy Corbin. The two have had a history that was highlighted in the build-up to their feud, and they delivered once again as the SmackDown announcer had the crowd fully behind him from the get-go.

When Pat McAfee won, Michael Cole was elated as expected. McAfee went to the commentary desk and while it looked like he was going for a handshake with Corey Graves (who was his replacement for the match at the desk), he took a shot at him with a cross-chop before proceeding to acknowledge his friend Michael Cole:

While Cole let Graves know that he constantly berated McAfee, Corey Graves stated that at least he was doing it to his face. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any plans for a Pat McAfee-Corey Graves feud in the future, especially since the latter has officially been cleared to compete again.

Would you like to see the two commentators square off? Sound off in the comment section below.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far