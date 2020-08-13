Pat McAfee takes shot at Tyson Fury; reveals thoughts about WWE debut

Pat McAfee is now in the middle of his first major run in WWE, which does not include hosting a talk show. With his feud against Adam Cole ongoing, the two will be meeting in the ring at WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Tensions between @AdamColePro & @PatMcAfeeShow have been brewing for a long time.



On Saturday, August 22nd, their rivalry will hit a 𝒃𝒐𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕 at #NXTTakeOver XXX. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BJlyUi6NC1 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 8, 2020

Pat McAfee takes shots at Tyson Fury; talks about his fitness level in WWE

Pat McAfee is set to face Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Talking about his fitness levels on The Pat McAfee show, the 33-year-old talked about how he would look inside a WWE ring and then talked about the time that Tyson Fury came to WWE.

He looked pretty good during his bump taking pic.twitter.com/4Gfkl8Woyi — #WRESTHINGS (@WRESTHINGS) August 12, 2020

When Tyson Fury came to WWE, he faced Braun Strowman in the ring. However, Pat McAfee took a shot at Tyson Fury saying that when he came to WWE, he looked absolutely terrible in the ring. However, talking about himself he said that he would not be suffering from the same condition as Tyson Fury when he made his WWE debut.

“Listen, I got in shape for my wedding. Best shape that I’ve been in in a long time. It is nothing just to continue that to go, and I will make sure that I won’t look terrible in there like the Saturday Night Live guys did. And by the way, Tyson Fury, best boxer I’ve ever seen, he looked terrible in the [WWE] ring.

“There’s been a lot of outsiders, even though I’ve worked for NXT for a few years, and I’ve had a match before. Shout out WARPIG, IWA East Coast. I also kicked his head off, pinned him. It’s a common trend here. I am undefeated. I don’t know if anybody in NXT is currently undefeated throughout their entire professional wrestling career like me.”

“But I am going to look good in there. I just want to let everybody know that I am very much going in there with the mindset that I’m gonna win. I’m going to remain undefeated, and I am going to dance on the grave of the entire f*cking NXT.