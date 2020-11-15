Pat McAfee talks about being a natural on the microphone in NXT

There have been a lot of celebrities to step into the world of WWE over the last several decades, and they always come with mixed results. Some excel and thrive in the pro-wrestling environment, like Pat McAfee in NXT, while some fail miserably and we never see them again.

McAfee, the former punter of the Indianapolis Colts, is certainly the former. He has been one of the bright spots of NXT in 2020. First for his feud and match with former NXT Champion Adam Cole, and then the recently formed stable with Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Pete Dunne.

Pat McAfee talks about being comfortable on the microphone in NXT

On Thursday morning, McAfee sat down with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics. A main part of discussion was on how he feels about his work on the microphone so far during his time in NXT.

LaGreca made the point that even though he likes McAfee as a person, when McAfee is on the microphone during an episode of NXT, he makes him hate him. The former punter had this to say in response:

"I appreciate that, I mean obviously there's a lot of people that I've looked up to in the past at being a**h****. You know what I mean. And I think everybody knows that this... Yup, there's one right there, Bully, the guy I was speaking about it. I mean that is a huge compliment coming from him, but I think you guys know this because you guys know me for years now.

"I've always wanted to do this, you know like this is something I've always wanted to do. I don't want to say I understand the business, because I learned more and more every single time, but I kind of understood the entertainment value of it. What's good, what isn't good. What you need, what you don't need. And I think as I was watching and from afar and doing my careers and everything like that I was always kind of like envious of the guys who got the wrestle in the, you know, in the armories and in the bingo halls because that was something I always wanted to do and for two and a half years I had to sit on that g**d*** kickoff show panel, you know what I mean, just asking for an opportunity to do this whole thing and then now that I've got the chance to go it's like I'm gonna go as hard as I can.

"I'm gonna do everything that I think I should be doing and I'm gonna try to make it as enjoyable and as entertaining as possible. And it's been really cool that you know the people at NXT have just kind of let me do what I want to do, they're just like, hey, do whatever you got to do and it's a lot of trust, obviously, it's a lot of responsibility too and I enjoy the hell out of Wednesday night center. It's like my favorite thing to do on Earth."

