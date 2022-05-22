Pat McAfee trends after his reaction to breaking news on SmackDown

WWE commentator Pat McAfee trended on social media this past Friday Night during SmackDown as the former NFL Punter reacted to one of wrestling's biggest ongoing news stories.

The news in question is Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from RAW last Monday as the now-former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions left the arena due to creative differences about how they were being presented. Since their walkout, Banks and Naomi have been suspended and stripped of their championships.

McAfee's reaction to the news caught the attention of many wrestling fans on Twitter as he, like many in the WWE Universe, seemed taken aback by the sudden suspension of both Banks and Naomi:

"Just realized that how michael cole and pat mcafee were uncomfortable during the sasha and naomi situation, it looked like michael didn’t wanna say the news, while pat was silent and had an awkward face the whole time." (H/T: Twitter)

Uchiha 🌑 @stevenjesued21 WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV McAfee's face says it all. twitter.com/WWE/status/152… McAfee's face says it all. twitter.com/WWE/status/152…

With their titles now vacant, Michael Cole announced that a tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Championship would soon take place. Still, with few female tag teams on the roster, fans are speculating how such a tournament could go ahead.

Pat McAfee on his experience with WWE creative

In recent years, a common criticism about WWE is that the company restricts the creative freedoms of many of its talents.

Despite this opinion, Pat McAfee, in a recent interview with Busted Open, said his experience with WWE's creative team had been the polar opposite of what many theorize it to be:

"I haven’t experienced that at all. I know other people haven’t had the exact same results, but I’m also not 100% sure that people have what I’m bringing to the table as well. That gets lost in a lot of the conversation. If you don’t like what’s going on, you can leave." (H/T: Fightful)

As somebody relatively new to the world of wrestling, McAfee's personality has oozed through the screen with his enthusiasm for the product, heightening fans' enjoyment of the show.

