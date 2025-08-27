Pat McAfee update amid WWE absence

WWE announcer and football analyst Pat McAfee returned to his YouTube podcast this week. The star has been absent from the show since August 14.
The former NFL star has not been on WWE TV. His last appearance was at Money in the Bank when he was handling announcement duties. Earlier, McAfee also took a leave of absence before the football season kicked in.
During a new episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the star mentioned that he was in Brisbane, Australia. The star mentioned that he was covering the Australian Football League (AFL). He showed up on the podcast right after he landed in the US. He mentioned that he had just gotten off a fourteen-hour flight and came in to shoot the podcast. The 56-year-old also mentioned that he had some wait time in customs after landing. However, McAfee reported that he enjoyed his time in Australia and loved the food in the country.
"Just got off a plane. Literally just got off a bird here," Pat said. "It was fourteen and a half. We landed 30 minutes before customs opened. So we had to sit on the plane. The food, I'm not even gonna get into a political debate here, the food in Australia, so much healthier than what we got here."
Pat McAfee's WWE return date revealed
Pat McAfee is set to be part of the commentary team for Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis on September 20. This event will mark WWE's blockbuster deal with ESPN.
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H broke the news a few days ago on SportsCenter. He said that McAfee will be in the middle of the action as Wrestlepalooza blows the roof off the building. More importantly, the event is in Indianapolis, which is the home of McAfee.
It will be refreshing to see McAfee bring his infectious energy to the commentary table at Wrestlepalooza.
