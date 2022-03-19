Pat McAfee uses a banned word after revealing what Vince McMahon told him backstage on SmackDown

WWE fans are loving the involvement of Pat McAfee on the road to WrestleMania 38. He was offered a spot on the WrestleMania card by Vince McMahon, and soon after, it was revealed that Austin Theory would be his opponent. This week on SmackDown, McAfee was summoned to McMahon's office, and what ensued was an interesting segment.

Theory has been the protege of Mr. McMahon. While the WWE Chairman rarely ever appeared on TV after 2011-12, he has been making frequent on-screen appearances recently. It began with the missing egg storyline in a collaboration with Netflix film Red Notice (starring The Rock) and resulted in a storyline with Austin Theory.

Michael Cole told Pat McAfee on SmackDown that he was being summoned to Mr. McMahon's office. Although the interaction wasn't shown, he would go to the ring and cut a promo, even using a banned word - "pro wrestling". After Theory interrupted, McAfee revealed that he was ordered by McMahon to apologize for the attack he launched the previous week.

The apology wasn't genuine, but it got fans in the arena hyped up as he said that he was sorry for kicking Austin Theory's a** the previous week. It was a great segment and promo, and this time around, neither man laid a finger on each other. Theory simply walked away.

Will Pat McAfee get the better of Austin Theory at WrestleMania?

The Pat McAfee-Austin Theory match could be one of the marquee bouts for WrestleMania 38. As of now, the bout is scheduled to be a part of WrestleMania Sunday, i.e. Night Two.

It will be interesting to see how the match plays out. Many would argue that McAfee has nothing to gain by winning, whereas Theory is the young up-and-coming star with a direct endorsement from McMahon.

In all likeliness, we will see Austin Theory getting the win at The Show of Shows, although Pat McAfee's popularity has soared since the famous Vince McMahon interview on his show.

Are you Team Theory or Team McAfee at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below!

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Kaushik Das