The tributes for Pat Patterson have poured in over the last few days since his sad passing on December 2nd. It's well known that Pat Patterson was WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's right-hand man, someone who was always there to offer his valued input regarding various things backstage in WWE.

In the first Inside Skoop show on SK Wrestling, former Intercontinental Champion Jacques Rougeau, who went by the ring name The Mountie in WWE, spoke about how Pat Patterson helped him in WWE.

Pat Patterson helped former Intercontinental Champion The Mountie negotiate with Vince McMahon

Rougeau revealed that he and Pat Patterson had wrestled a number of times, while he also narrated an anecdote of how the late wrestling legend helped him be part of a historic wrestling event in Canada.

"When WWF came to Montreal in 1985, that they opened up the territory in Montreal. But in 1993 they did one house show, just to come and test the area. It was in the Verdun Auditorium and they had all the talent come in and Pat Patterson called me - I was in Pensacola territory with Robert Fuller and those guys, in the Florida territory. And Pat called me - and I wasn't in good terms with Dino Bravo, which he owned the territory in Montreal. So I was doing my own little thing there in the small territories here and there, and Pat gave me a call and he had me do the main event in my hometown, Montreal, for the WWF, for the first, first show that ever came to Montreal, I wrestled Samu from the Headshrinkers and we were main event. I finished with my crossbody block over the top rope, a triple reverse, when he went to send me in the turnbuckle - reverse, reverse and leaped up on the second and up on the third and I crossbody blocked him in the main event. It was a great, great time you know, for me. And two years followed that when they finally came in Pat is the guy that negotiated between me and Vince (McMahon) for a long time."

Rougeau first joined WWE in 1986 and stayed with the company until 1990, before returning a year later. He left once again 1992 before returning a year later, tagging with Pierre Ouellet to form The Quebecers tag team.

