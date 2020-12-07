Pat Patterson's idea to make an interesting change to the Royal Rumble match revealed

WWE Universe and the entire professional wrestling fraternity is mourning the death of WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away last week at the age of 79. He had cancer and was not doing very well in the last days of his life.

Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/TugpAOrN6O — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 2, 2020

This week on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, co-author of Pat Patterson's book 'Accepted: How The First Gay Superstar Changed WWE' Bertrand Hebert shared some interesting things about the WWE legend. He revealed that one of Pat Patterson's last ideas was for WWE to create a trophy for Royal Rumble and name it the Pat Patterson Cup.

“In the book, Pat tells the story of one of his last ideas he had on the (Royal) Rumble was for them to create the Pat Patterson Cup and give the trophy like the Stanley Cup to the winner. It would hold champagne and have all the winner’s names on it. I think that would be an amazing homage to Pat.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Pat Patterson's WWE career

Pat Patterson started his career with WWE (then WWF) in 1979. Later that year, he became the first Intercontinental Champion of the company. Pat Patterson was the one who came up with the idea of a Royal Rumble match, one of WWE's biggest attractions of the year. He is also described as the first openly gay professional wrestling star.

Seeing Pat Patterson win the 24/7 championship was a fun memory from the all-time great #RIPPatPatterson

pic.twitter.com/Vi4okm39fb — Abe Froman (@shills26) December 3, 2020

Being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996, Pat Patterson was one of the most influential backstage figures in the company during his final days. Last year, at the RAW Reunion episode, Pat Patterson became the oldest person ever to win a title in WWE history when he pinned Drake Maverick to win the 24/7 Championship.