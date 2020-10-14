Paul Ellering has talked to AOP since the team's WWE release, provides big update on their return (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering was a guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted live Q&A session with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The former manager of the Legion of Doom spoke on a host of topics, which included his iconic work with Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal. Paul Ellering also revealed whether he has spoken to Akam and Rezar since the Authors of Pain were released from the WWE.

Ellering said that he speaks to the former WWE Superstars once a month, and as things stand, Akam and Rezar are both at home and waiting for the no-compete period to end.

Ellering revealed that Akam and Rezar would be eligible to make their wrestling return in December as that's when their no-compete WWE clause would officially expire.

Here's the exchange between Paul Ellering and Dr. Chris Featherstone about AOP's status from the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted:

Paul Ellering: "Yes, we speak maybe once a month, and right now, they are both home, and they can't do anything until December. So, just bidding their time. But I do talk to them."

Dr. Chris Featherstone: "And December, is it because of the no-compete contract or is it because that's when the injury, he's cleared from the injury?"

Paul Ellering: "Nope, that's the no-compete."

The AOP and Paul Ellering's run in the WWE

Akam and Rezar of The Authors of Pain were released from the WWE on September 4th earlier this year. The AOP is considered to be one of the most dominant tag teams in NXT history as the duo, managed by Paul Ellering, enjoyed a successful stint down at the Black-and-Gold brand.

However, WWE ended Paul Ellering's alliance with AOP when the former NXT Tag Team Champions got called up to the main roster in 2018.

Paul Ellering has since not returned to his on-screen managerial role despite still being employed by the WWE under a Legends contract.

During the latest installment of the UnSkripted live Q&A, Paul Ellering also spoke about how Akam and Rezar were backstage in the WWE, his relationship with the Road Warriors, WWE's treatment of tag teams in comparison to singles Superstars, and several other topics.

