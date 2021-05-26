"I think he's a little bit nervous" - Popular actor comments on a potential CM Punk return

Ever since CM Punk walked away from WWE in 2014, fans have been eagerly waiting for his return to the squared circle.

With recent developments in the wrestling industry, more specifically AEW being formed, the rumors of a possible CM Punk return have once again gained momentum in the past couple of years.

Speaking on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette, actor and pro wrestling fan Paul Walter Hauser gave his take on a potential CM Punk return. Hauser had the following to say about the former WWE Superstar's possible mindset on the whole situation:

"Here's my real take. I think he's a little bit nervous, or a little bit scared and I don't think he's a fearful guy whatsoever. I don't mean that as a character trait of [CM Punk]." Hauser continued, "I'm just saying there's been so much build and so much time has passed and the MMA stuff happened, I think he would be a liar to say that there isn't some serious fear and insecurity with jumping."

"I don't even think it's [a question of] what company. I think he'd make crazy money and draw a billion eyeballs at any company whether it's Impact, New Japan, [WWE], or Tony Khan island. I think he can do well at any of them." Hauser went on, "It's not a question of if he'll do well. It's is he gonna be comfortable and ready to take the bumps and the bruises and pay the price again? 'Cause it's a different lifestyle than going to comic con and writing comic books."

"I feel like if Phil [CM Punk] went anywhere he wanted, he would make a ton of money and do really well," Hauser added.

CM Punk returned to WWE as an analyst in 2019

After five years away from WWE, CM Punk made a surprising return to the company as an analyst on the FS1 series WWE Backstage. He made multiple appearances for the show from late 2019 to 2020.

As expected, Punk's appearance on WWE Backstage gave fuel to rumors and speculation about his return. However, he remained only an analyst, and contrary to what many had predicted, Punk didn't return to in-ring action last year.

