Paul Heyman allegedly denied WWE Superstar's requests to face Brock Lesnar

Kevin Owens revealed on the latest edition of WWE show Talking Smack that he regularly asks Paul Heyman if Brock Lesnar will face him. However, in a 12-minute segment which blurred the lines between fiction and reality, Owens claimed that Heyman never gets back to him.

This week’s SmackDown featured a twist in Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship storyline. Instead of Adam Pearce, Reigns will now defend his title against Owens again in a Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble.

Heyman, who has represented Reigns during Brock Lesnar’s absence from WWE television, is a co-host on Talking Smack. Owens, the final guest on this week’s show, disclosed interesting backstage details about his repeated requests to face Brock Lesnar.

“I know it [Heyman’s concern about Owens] is about as sincere as you were every single time I’d go to you these past four, five years, and tell you, ‘Hey, I wanna fight The Beast Incarnate.’ And you’d say, ‘Oh, I’ll talk to him about it.’ That never happened, just like you don’t care what happens to me at the Royal Rumble.”

Brock Lesnar has not competed in a WWE match since he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is still waiting to face Brock Lesnar on WWE television

According to Cagematch.net, Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens have only faced each other on one occasion. That match, which The Beast won, took place at a WWE live event in March 2017 shortly before WrestleMania 33.

Excluding the 2016 Royal Rumble and 2020 Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar has never gone one-on-one with Owens on WWE programming.

