WWE Hall of Famer takes a shot at Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman 

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has called out both Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman via Twitter.

In 2002 Kurt Angle joined forces with Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas (The World's Greatest Tag Team) to form Team Angle. During their time as a trio, under the guidance of Paul Heyman, Angle would capture the WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Haas and Benjamin also won the WWE Tag Team Championship.

This run echoes the troupe that we see today in Roman Reigns' stable, The Bloodline. Roman and his cousins, The Usos, currently hold championship gold whilst being managed by Paul Heyman.

In response to SportsKeeda Wrestling on Twitter, Angle stated that "Team Angle was 1st" when it came to capturing all the gold whilst being in a stable with Paul Heyman.

Whilst Team Angle may have won it all first, the bond that Heyman and The Bloodline share appears to be unbreakable.

Kurt Angle believes Roman Reigns got his first push too early

The Head of the Table is the biggest star in WWE today. He has held a vice-like grip on the Universal Championship for the past 567 days.

However, Roman's initial push as a main event singles star was met with adverse reactions from fans. The WWE Universe saw his ascent to stardom as forceful in nature.

Speaking on the podcast, The Player's Experience, Kurt Angle stated how the Tribal Chief did not deserve his first push. However, Vince McMahon's company made several efforts to showcase the Universal Champion as the top babyface.

”I think what Roman did is he went through his lumps. In other words, the company was pushing him when he probably did not deserve it, but he stepped up to the challenge and he overcame it and he actually did better than everybody expected him to. Credit where it is due, Roman Reigns became the best athlete in the business, the best wrestler in the business.” H/T Ringside News

Since turning heel, the Universal Champion's stardom has risen astronomically. The Head of The Table is currently showcasing his best in-ring work and undoubtedly the best character work of his career so far.

