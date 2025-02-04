Paul Heyman drops major hint that there's a rift between Roman Reigns and The Rock

Roman Reigns and The Rock were last seen on the same show as part of the Netflix launch episode of WWE RAW. It appeared that the two men were on the same page as The Rock handed Reigns the Ula Fala following his match against Solo Sikoa.

The Great One has since seemingly confirmed he won't be part of WrestleMania, which has left Roman Reigns in a tough position heading into the biggest event of the year and Cody Rhodes seemingly unable to finish the story that was started with The Rock last year.

As part of Royal Rumble weekend, WWEGames shared a video of Paul Heyman and Reigns being mocked by a fan wearing a Rock shirt. After making it clear that Reigns was the Tribal Chief, Heyman then said that the shirt was stupid in front of Reigns.

It's unclear why Heyman would feel this way since Reigns and The Rock were still on the same page. The fan tried to claim that The Rock was the Tribal Chief, but the shirt only had images of The Rock on it and there was no implication that Rock was anything other than The Final Boss.

What does the future hold for Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania?

Roman Reigns was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by CM Punk, and for the first time in years, he doesn't have a guaranteed WrestleMania match unless he enters the Elimination Chamber.

Reigns is currently out injured and it's unclear how long he will be on the sidelines. If he misses Elimination Chamber next month then he could return to take it out on Seth Rollins, who Stomped him into the steel steps at the Royal Rumble.

Reigns appears to have finished his feud with Solo Sikoa since he hasn't been seen in several weeks, and even Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga are no longer following his orders.

