Paul Heyman finally addresses The Rock calling Roman Reigns out on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

Paul Heyman commented on The Rock calling out Roman Reigns at WWE RAW: Day 1 during a backstage segment on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

The Great One made a surprise return to WWE this past Monday night and seemingly expressed interest in going after The Tribal Chief. The Wise Man addressed what The Rock said by stating that the latter wasn't invited to a dinner of relevancy and that nobody can beat Roman Reigns.

"The Rock namedrops Roman Reigns because The Rock wants to sit at the head of the table. To sit at the head of the table, one must be invited to a dinner of relevancy. The Rock has not been invited, nor will he be, because The Rock is just like everybody else. He's looking for a shortcut to the headlines. There's only two ways in this world to guarantee going viral. One, date Taylor Swift. Two, call out Roman Reigns... There's not one man on the face of this planet that can beat Roman Reigns," said Heyman.

Expand Tweet

The Head of the Table is currently slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

Would you like to see a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below!