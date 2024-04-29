Paul Heyman made a bet with current WWE champion to make Brock Lesnar break character; it went exactly as planned

Paul Heyman once made a bet with a current WWE champion about making Brock Lesnar break character.

R-Truth successfully made The Beast laugh during a hilarious segment in January 2020. The World Tag Team Champion joked that joked that he'd throw Heyman off the top rope, which made Lesnar break character.

The segment took place after Lesnar announced his entry into the Royal Rumble match as the number one participant and WWE Champion on a previous episode of RAW. The Beast ultimately got the last laugh as he took R-Truth to Suplex City to end the segment.

In an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, R-Truth was asked if he's trying to make WWE stars laugh every time he's on camera. Truth replied that he wants everything to be organic so the only time he tried to break a star on purpose was during his segment with Brock Lesnar.

"I don't try to do it. It's one of those things that come organically and whoever I'm on TV, it's an organic feel. It's an organic laughter that comes, that's an organic vibe so I don't try to do it. Brock Lesnar was the only one. Paul [Heyman] in the back, me, him made the bet, and he's like we made a bet. I don't know who he made the bet with, but I got a wager. I need you to make Brock laugh, but I don't try to do it. It just happens," R-Truth said. [4:51 - 5:26]

Brock Lesnar wanted to work with R-Truth

After R-Truth's hilarious segment with Brock Lesnar, the then-WWE Champion could not stop laughing backstage. Lesnar enjoyed the angle so much that he wanted to work with the now newly-crowned World Tag Team Champion.

"And after that segment was over, we're in the back and Brock was still laughing. He said, 'Bro, we got to do something together. There's something there. I don't know what it is, but there's something there.' And we left it there. I know that's something we can always go back and pick up, but that is one of the highest moments in my career right there," R-Truth said in an interview with TalkSport in September 2020.

The supposed program between R-Truth and Lesnar didn't happen, but it still left the WWE Universe with a hilarious moment. Truth has had a career resurgence since returning in November 2023 and may be more popular than ever.

