Paul Heyman reacts to Roman Reigns announcement for WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to make a blockbuster announcement on the upcoming SmackDown: New Year's Revolution episode.

Reigns has been the face of World Wrestling Entertainment in recent years and has become the longest-reigning Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief and his Bloodline teammates are in a heated feud with Randy Orton after the latter returned and signed up with SmackDown. The Viper and The Head of the Table are rumored to lock horns for the title at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

WWE recently announced that Roman Reigns is set to appear on this week's special episode of the blue brand. The announcement caught Paul Heyman's attention. He posted a story on his Instagram account and wrote that The Tribal Chief's return has been trending worldwide.

"TRENDING WORLDWIDE," Heyman mentioned.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Paul Heyman's Instagram story.

Roman Reigns might address The Rock this week on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

The Rock made a surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW where he cut a promo before making Jinder Mahal pay for disrespecting the crowd. However, The Great One dropped a bombshell before leaving the ring as he teased going after Roman Reigns by referencing his "Head of the Table" catchphrase.

The Tribal Chief immediately took to Twitter to react to his real-life cousin's promo with only a laughing emoji. However, the WWE Universe believes Reigns might address The People's Champ on the upcoming special episode of SmackDown.

Many fans believe the duo might lock horns at Elimination Chamber or even main-event WrestleMania 40 with the Undisputed Universal Championship on the line. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the duo's possible dream match remains to be seen.

Are you excited to see what Roman Reigns has to say on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.