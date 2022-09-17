Logan Paul's challenge to Roman Reigns interrupted by returning WWE manager accompanied by faction

YouTube megastar Logan Paul kicked off the latest episode of SmackDown and called out the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. He was interrupted by The Bloodline and the returning Paul Heyman.

Following Reigns' appearance on Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, a brief back and forth took place between him and The Tribal Chief on Twitter. This led to Triple H inviting the social media star on the latest episode of SmackDown.

On SmackDown, Logan Paul entered the ring and gave a recap of what happened on his podcast before announcing a press conference that he is hosting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Maverick called out Reigns to meet him face-to-face in Vegas. He had more to say, but before he could proceed, Paul Heyman made a surprise return, and he did not come alone. The Bloodline, along with the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, escorted him to the ring.

The Wiseman tried his best to reason with Paul but failed. Sami Zayn also tried to talk to him. Unfortunately, he got a right hand from the YouTube sensation, and that agitated the rest of The Bloodline as they ran into the ring.

The Honorary Uce then took on Ricochet in the opening match of the night. Zayn failed to get a victory for The Bloodline as Logan Paul, and the One and Only had the last laugh.

Would you be interested in seeing a match between the Tribal Chief and The Maverick? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far