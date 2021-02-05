Paul Heyman reveals how Brock Lesnar would react to his alliance with Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman has given his take on what Brock Lesnar might think about his on-screen alliance with Roman Reigns.

In August 2020, Heyman became the special counsel to Reigns on WWE SmackDown. Prior to that, the former ECW owner worked as Lesnar’s advocate in 2002 and from 2012 to 2020.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, FOX 17 Nashville’s Terra Reeves asked Heyman about his situation with Reigns and Lesnar.

“Brock Lesnar would say anything that comes to Brock Lesnar’s mind. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do, which means Brock Lesnar says whatever Brock Lesnar feels like saying.”

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns?

Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34

Roman Reigns has already faced Brock Lesnar in two WrestleMania main events (WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34). There is a ready-made storyline in place for Paul Heyman’s past and present allies to face each other again. However, it is unclear when that match could happen.

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, the quarantine rules in Canada could prevent Lesnar from appearing at WrestleMania 37. Current rules state that the eight-time WWE World Champion would have to quarantine for two weeks before returning home.

