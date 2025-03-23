Paul Heyman reveals massive detail about Roman Reigns appearance at WWE Bologna

Roman Reigns got into a heated brawl with Seth Rollins and CM Punk on this week's episode of SmackDown. The three men have been involved in a storyline filled with pure hatred and rage ever since Punk eliminated both Rollins and Reigns from the Royal Rumble match. Paul Heyman shared a massive detail about Roman Reigns' appearance on this week's SmackDown.

Ad

Roman Reigns came out on SmackDown to confront both Punk and Rollins after he had destroyed them both on RAW two weeks ago. After all three men were in the ring, it quickly turned into an all-out brawl. After the show, Heyman commented on WWE's reel on Instagram to thank the designer for his custom shirt and suit.

"Mad props to @brioni_official for this custom shirt and suit especially for #WWEBologna #WWE #Smackdown @usanetwork @netflix @wwe_on_netflix @tkogrp and of course, just to be a dapper #GOAT #wiseman standing in support of my #TribalChief, the #GOAT @RomanReigns! " Heyman on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Paul Heyman's comment on WWE's reel (Image credits: Instagram)

After the show, it was announced that Reigns, Punk, and Rollins would be competing in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see who leaves Sin City as the winner after the 'Mania weekend.

Ad

Paul Heyman appreciates the crowd during Roman Reigns' entrance

The electric Italian crowd made this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown even better. The crowd in Bologna reacted enthusiastically to every small thing that took place in the ring.

After the show ended, The Wiseman took to his Instagram story to appreciate the Bologna crowd for serenading Roman Reigns. The crowd sang at the top of their lungs when Reigns was standing in the ring, acknowledging their Tribal Chief.

Ad

The Wiseman's Instagram Story after Bologna; "Bologna loves, respects, venerates, appreciates and recognizes the Tribal Chief and his Wise Man!"; "Sing at the top of your lungs, Bologna!" (Heyman wrote on Instagram)

Expand Tweet

The Tribal Chief will head to Las Vegas next month to compete in a triple-threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Fans are excited to see the three men go head-to-head in Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE