"It will be quite interesting this Friday" - Paul Heyman on the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns situation 

Paul Heyman recently discussed what the WWE Universe can expect when Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be in the same building this Friday on SmackDown. Heyman made a guest appearance on the latest episode of Hot 97 with Pete Rosenberg, Ebro, and Laura Stylez.

Paul Heyman hinted that there could be some physicality involved and the proceedings at MSG could spiral should Reigns and Lesnar decide to throw down. Heyman mentioned that he would not shy away from addressing the recent confrontation between Reigns and Lesnar.

He concluded by saying that whether the two men spoke with each other or decided to take the physical route, the show would make for great TV and compel the fans to tune in this Friday.

“We're going to address this Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar situation. I'm going to address it. Roman Reigns is going to address it and from what I understand, Brock Lesnar is going to address it. Now, whether we address it with words or physicality - that's up to Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, the end all be all, the undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion, and The Beast Brock Lesnar. No matter what, it will be quite interesting this Friday.”

The WWE Universe was shocked to witness Brock Lesnar return at SummerSlam. The Beast walked down to the ring and confronted Roman Reigns. This past week on SmackDown, it was announced that Lesnar would be on SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

Roman Reigns will have to deal with Finn Balor at Extreme Rules

In the build up to the super SmackDown event at SummerSlam, WWE have announced that Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Finn Balor.

The announcement comes after Roman Reigns beat Finn Balor to retain the Universal Championship last week on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief, however, had some help in the match from the Bloodline as the Usos managed to blindside Finn Balor as he was stepping into the ring.

The Usos attacked Balor to soften him up for Reigns but could not inflict critical damage as they were intercepted by the Street Profits. However, Balor was considerably spent even before the match started, leading to his ultimate downfall.

