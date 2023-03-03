Paul Heyman says 50-year-old WWE legend could've wrestled "a great 15-minute match" with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

The Bloodline's Wise Man Paul Heyman believes that former WWE Champion The Rock could've had a 15-minute classic with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

The Tribal Chief is all set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Long before Cody won the Royal Rumble match and challenged Reigns, it was rumored that The Rock could possibly make a comeback and face his cousin. The Great One reportedly hinted that he didn't have enough time to get in shape for a match at 'Mania.

Paul Heyman recently made an appearance on Jimmy Traina's SI Media podcast. The veteran believes that The Rock could have wrestled a classic with Reigns at WrestleMania, without undergoing training for the match.

"Could Dwayne Johnson have come back and put together a really classic, very memorable 15-minute match with Roman Reigns for this year's WrestleMania without going through that training? I bet you he could. I bet you just based on his knowledge of the ring, his supreme psychology which made him such a huge star, the people that we have around us to diagram such a confrontation, and just the fact that Dwayne will push himself beyond his own limits, we could have had a great 15-minute match." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock would have been a match for the ages

For years now, the WWE Universe has been clamoring for a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. The Head of the Table is quite possibly the most popular WWE Superstar of the current era and has a massive fan following across the globe. The Rock doesn't need an introduction and is regarded by many as one of the greatest wrestlers ever to step foot in the ring.

Only time will tell if fans get to witness this dream showdown at a future WWE event. The Rock hasn't wrestled since his six-second match with Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

