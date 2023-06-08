Paul Heyman says former World Champion was 'exploited' by Vince McMahon in WWE

Paul Heyman recently spoke about how Vince McMahon is known to be a shrewd businessman and always knows how to get the most out of his performers. One of his biggest superstars was The Undertaker, and Heyman revealed how McMahon exploited The Phenom to make more money off him.

At WrestleMania 30, the world of pro wrestling was left in awe as one of the most iconic streaks in sports entertainment history came to a shocking end. The Undertaker had established an unparalleled record of 21 consecutive victories at The Show of Shows. However, it was Brock Lesnar who etched his name in the annals of wrestling lore by breaking The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

Paul Heyman gave insight into The Phenom losing at WrestleMania while speaking on the Tetragrammaton podcast. The former ECW Honcho stated that it is in Vince McMahon's nature to exploit something like The Undertaker's streak and just let it live on forever.

The Wiseman said that in McMahon's mind, he invested so much time in The Undertaker and would want something in return.

''But one of the reasons why Vince would do that is, oh, this is a great WrestleMania for you to come out of retirement and defend the streak, and by the way, I found the person to beat you. I don't care if Undertaker was 85 years old at the time. If he's alive, if the Dead Man is alive, so to speak, then the streak is exploitable and if it's exploitable, the promoter in Vince McMahon wants to exploit it," said Heyman. [H/T Wrestling News]

Paul Heyman also spoke about Brock Lesnar being the one to defeat The Undertaker

Paul Heyman stated that by having The Beast Incarnate end the streak, the WWE created a megastar in him. By having him defeat The Undertaker, they transferred power to Brock Lesnar in a way that anyone who would defeat him would also become an instant megastar.

“Brock becomes the successor to the streak, becomes the holy grail, becomes the victory no man can attain and becomes the embodiment of the impossible mountain to climb so that when someone climbs that mountain, when someone beats Brock Lesnar, they are instantly made in the same way that Brock Lesnar is instantly made,'' said Paul Heyman. [H/T Wrestling News]

Regardless of the controversy, the end of The Undertaker's streak marked a turning point in WWE history. It solidified Lesnar's status as a dominant force and forever etched his name in the pantheon of wrestling legends.

The match will forever be remembered as a defining moment in WrestleMania history, showcasing the unpredictable nature of sports entertainment and the indelible mark left by both The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar.

