Paul Heyman shares first post minutes after Roman Reigns attacks CM Punk on WWE RAW

The Wiseman Paul Heyman has shared his first post following Roman Reigns' shocking return on RAW on Netflix tonight. The OTC returned during the final moments of the show and attacked both CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Ad

At Royal Rumble 2025, CM Punk eliminated Reigns and Rollins from the Men's Royal Rumble match. He was thrown out mere moments later and then engaged in a brawl with Rollins outside the ring. Rollins also brutally attacked Reigns at ringside.

Tonight, Roman Reigns came out during the final moments of the Steel Cage match between Punk and Rollins and dragged his former Shield stablemate out of the cage, thus ensuring his win. He then launched an attack on Rollins to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Reigns then saw Heyman checking on Punk and wasn't happy at all. He entered the ring and beat up Punk, as well.

Ad

Trending

Heyman shared a couple of Instagram stories minutes after. In one of the stories, Heyman can be seen standing in one corner as Reigns lays waste to Punk, while in the other, Reigns can be seen turning his gaze towards The Wiseman and The Second City Saint as they shared a touching moment in the ring. This would be succeeded by The OTC assaulting Punk.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Check them out below:

Expand Tweet

It's almost certain at this point that a massive Triple Treat match is on the horizon, featuring Reigns, Rollins, and Punk. The match will likely headline Night 1 of The Show of Shows, which would mean Punk finally gets to main-event 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback