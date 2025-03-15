  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • Paul Heyman shares important detail about Roman Reigns with CM Punk after WWE RAW attack

Paul Heyman shares important detail about Roman Reigns with CM Punk after WWE RAW attack

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 15, 2025 03:05 GMT
Reigns, Heyman, and Punk (via WWE
Reigns, Heyman, and Punk (Images via WWE's website and YouTube)

In a new Instagram story, RAW Superstar CM Punk had a message for SmackDown's Roman Reigns. He will see The OTC on next week's edition of SmackDown, emanating from Bologna, Italy.

Ad

On RAW this week, Reigns made a shocking appearance and dragged Seth Rollins out of the ring during the show's main event. He brutally attacked Rollins outside the ring and proceeded to beat CM Punk up moments later.

CM Punk will appear on several WWE shows before WrestleMania 41, including the March 21 episode of SmackDown, which will take place in Bologna, Italy. On his Instagram stories, Punk sent a message to Roman Reigns. He revealed that Paul Heyman told him Reigns would be at next week's edition of SmackDown and that he would see Reigns there.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the screengrabs of the stories below:

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

CM Punk will likely headline WrestleMania this year

Punk has always wanted to headline The Show of Shows. He's quite possibly the biggest superstar who has never headlined a WrestleMania. Last year, he came close to realizing his dream, but an injury during the Men's Royal Rumble match crushed his dreams.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, it's pretty clear that Punk will take on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

A match featuring three of the biggest names in WWE is worthy of headlining the mega show. With John Cena and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE title encounter seemingly headlining Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, it looks like Punk, Reigns, and Rollins might get to close out Night 1.

Thus, Punk will technically get to headline 'Mania even though he won't close out Night 2 of The Show of Shows. Now that Punk has called out Reigns, it remains to be seen what happens when the duo faces off on next week's SmackDown.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी