Paul Heyman singles out WWE Superstar as a "commerce facilitator," and it isn't Roman Reigns!

WWE's Paul Heyman wants nothing more than to be The Wiseman to Roman Reigns. He believes if all that people remember from his career is his association with The Tribal Chief, that's okay.

Be that as it may, he applauded Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for being a worthy flagbearer of the company. Heyman praised Cody's work ethic and the amount of time he puts into every opportunity to sell the product. The Hall of Famer pointed out Rhodes' commitment even on his off days.

In an interview with Logan Paul on the ImPaulsive podcast, The Wiseman discussed the wrestling industry's biggest draws. He named Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes, but he singled out The American Nightmare. The Wiseman noted that the champion does more behind the scenes than what people might already know:

Trending

"He's [Cody Rhodes] a commerce facilitator. He sells tickets, t-shirts, weight belts, and replica title belts that he has signed. He drives commerce. 'Cody, we need you in Detroit. We're at 98%. We really want to sell out. We're going to book you in three-morning shows starting at 6 a.m. in Detroit.' 'Great, I'll be there. If there are any others overnight — I'll do the overnight radio shows, too. I'll do the afternoon prime-time radio, and then I'll get to the arena on time for the show.' My God, man. And he does it on his days off, too," Paul Heyman on Cody Rhodes. [From 42:22 to 42:58]

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes was the main storyline of the WWE program for the past couple of years, which concluded at WrestleMania 40 when Rhodes dethroned Reigns. However, their paths could cross soon as The Tribal Chief looks to take back the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Paul Heyman delivered a message to Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

This past Friday, Paul Heyman joined Cody Rhodes in the ring to discuss the latter's near-year-long reign and the Tribal Combat on the premiere episode of RAW on Netflix.

Heyman reminded Cody that Roman Reigns is once again the undisputed Tribal Chief, which means he wants his title back. The Wiseman then announced Roman's participation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1, 2025.

Watch the clip above as The American Nightmare's Royal Rumble challenger, Kevin Owens interrupted their segment and provoked the champion. The two began to brawl in the crowd, which continued after the show went off the air.

If you use the quote, please credit the ImPaulsive podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback