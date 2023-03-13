Paul Heyman spills how Roman Reigns made a career-changing alliance after 10-time world champion "was done with WWE"

Roman Reigns is currently enjoying an unparalleled dominant run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the leader of The Bloodline. While he has been incredible as a heel, one of his greatest strengths has been Paul Heyman.

The 57-year-old legend famously worked with Brock Lesnar until WrestleMania 36, where The Beast lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Lesnar quietly retired after the match, leaving Heyman free for a new alliance.

The legendary manager recently spoke about how he came to work with Roman Reigns when the latter returned as a heel in August 2020. During an interview with Faction 919, Heyman said Lesnar was done with WWE after WrestleMania 36.

Thus, Heyman was free, and so was Roman Reigns, which led to the two big names combining forces to kickstart one of the most epic villainous runs in pro wrestling history. Heyman was quoted as saying:

"Nobody approached me on that. Brock Lesnar's contract was up in April or May (...) 2020. After the match with Drew McIntyre in that WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar went home to Saskatchewan. He was done in WWE, he wasn't coming back. My calendar was open, and so was Roman Reigns." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Heyman momentarily betrayed Reigns for a brief alliance with Brock Lesnar when the two megastars feuded last year. However, The Wiseman turned on The Beast, costing him his title at Royal Rumble 2022 before realigning himself with Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman reveals surprising details about Sami Zayn's run alongside Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

WWE fans have unanimously hailed Sami Zayn's work with The Bloodline as one of the best storylines in the company's history. Paul Heyman recently revealed the unsung heroes of the creative process that led to several memorable moments in this run.

During his recent appearance on the SI Podcast, Heyman revealed that The Usos regularly pitched unique ideas involving Sami Zayn. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions often suggested things that would work well with Zayn. Heyman also claimed that fans would be shocked to hear how great The Usos have been with their ideas throughout this storyline.

Jey Uso recently reunited with Jimmy after he betrayed Sami Zayn, sacrificing the latter for The Bloodline. Zayn has since found a new ally in Cody Rhodes, and the duo has engaged in multiple intense brawls with The Usos over the last weekend.

